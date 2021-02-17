Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. NuVasive reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in NuVasive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 189.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 53,377 shares during the period.

NUVA stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,690. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

