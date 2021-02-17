Brokerages Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $985.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report sales of $985.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $981.00 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $816.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.94.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.42. 871,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,918. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $399.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,671,593.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

