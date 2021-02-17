Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Price Target at $30.88

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. 6,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,636. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

