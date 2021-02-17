Brokerages Set American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $39,357,890.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

AMWL stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. American Well has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

