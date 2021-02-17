Brokerages Set Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Target Price at $124.57

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.