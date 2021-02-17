Brokerages Set Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) PT at $48.14

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.14.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 69,712 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 111,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.34. 118,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.05%.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.