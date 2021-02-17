Brokerages Set Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT at $132.31

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.16. 193,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,557. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.56. Landstar System has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $158.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Landstar System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

