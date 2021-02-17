Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT at $140.75

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.75.

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.69. The stock had a trading volume of 778,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average of $130.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $145.40.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,308 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

