Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Target Price at $19.40

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

RIOCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $14.25 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

