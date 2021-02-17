Brokerages Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target at $23.33

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

STRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. 11,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market cap of $919.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $53,531.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,778.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,179 shares of company stock worth $155,760 over the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 80.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 25.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

