Brokerages Set Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) PT at GBX 392.78

Shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 392.78 ($5.13).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

SYNT opened at GBX 474 ($6.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. Synthomer plc has a 1 year low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 485 ($6.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 444.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 385.91. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 83.16.

In other news, insider Caroline Johnstone acquired 11,136 shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

