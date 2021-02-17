Brokerages Set Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Target Price at $24.17

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $12,048,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $5,078,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLL traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.62. 813,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,614. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $31.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.