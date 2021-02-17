Brokers Issue Forecasts for Mueller Water Products, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.22.

NYSE MWA opened at $12.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Nancarrow sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $46,722.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,854 shares of company stock valued at $201,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

