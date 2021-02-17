Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ryder System, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryder System in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on R. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

R stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Ryder System by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

