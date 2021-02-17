Brokers Set Expectations for Criteo S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Criteo in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. White expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $30.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. Criteo has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 136.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

