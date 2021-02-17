Brokers Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KGC. Barclays upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CSFB set a $10.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $13.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,271,980,000 after buying an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,827,000 after buying an additional 4,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,266,000 after buying an additional 5,255,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,430,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after buying an additional 4,830,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,242,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 557,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.