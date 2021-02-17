Brokers Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Friday, February 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.57. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 5.66%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

