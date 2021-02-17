Brokers Set Expectations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $18.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

