Bryan, Garnier & Co Downgrades Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) to Sell

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BDRFY stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 43,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,102. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $24.54.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

