BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $338.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.97.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

