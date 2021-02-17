CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

TSE CAE traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$31.57. 212,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,016. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.93 billion and a PE ratio of 810.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.59. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.26 and a 52 week high of C$40.50.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million. Analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

