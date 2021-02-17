CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

Shares of CAI traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 802,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CAI International has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $735.76 million, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Several brokerages have commented on CAI. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CAI International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

