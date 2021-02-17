Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 14th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,001,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 140,101 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 30,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

CHW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 1,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,959. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

