California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $13,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,181,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock worth $973,435 over the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.73. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $157.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 512.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

