California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.97 Million Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $13,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 187,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.87.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $93.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.84.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.