California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SON. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

