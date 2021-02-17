California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,607 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fastly were worth $15,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth $114,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 62.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,308. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. Pritchard Capital cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Fastly stock opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.34 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

