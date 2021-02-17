Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ELY. B. Riley lifted their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 6,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $137,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $528,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $183,008.09. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

