Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Shares Up 2%

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.73. 3,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

