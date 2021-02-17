Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $112.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

