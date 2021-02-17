Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,703 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

