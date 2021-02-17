Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $244.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.55 and its 200 day moving average is $181.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $369,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

