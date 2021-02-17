Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,451 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,185.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64.

