Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,146 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 117.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 80,869 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 7,811,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 78,118 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000.

Shares of ESGV opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

