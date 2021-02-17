Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Update

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the January 14th total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of GOOS traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. 1,329,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $45.71.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 1.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Canada Goose by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Canada Goose by 27.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

