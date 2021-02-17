Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,428 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,620% compared to the typical volume of 83 call options.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $89.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

CM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,116 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,211,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,895,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,763,000 after buying an additional 166,981 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,537,000 after acquiring an additional 544,095 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

