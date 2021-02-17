Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capita plc (CPI.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 70.70 ($0.92).

LON:CPI traded down GBX 1.08 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 39.26 ($0.51). The stock had a trading volume of 5,237,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.61. Capita plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.65 ($2.01). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £655.24 million and a PE ratio of -8.72.

Capita plc (CPI.L) Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

