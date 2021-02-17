Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 424 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $145.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.43. The stock has a market cap of $440.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

