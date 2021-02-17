Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $24.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31), but opened at GBX 25.70 ($0.34). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 24.10 ($0.31), with a volume of 2,119,938 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.76. The stock has a market cap of £17.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.

In other news, insider Nick Sanders acquired 298,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £50,669.69 ($66,200.27). Also, insider Frank Doorenbosch acquired 203,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £42,831.18 ($55,959.21). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 694,133 shares of company stock worth $13,384,565.

Carclo Company Profile (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

