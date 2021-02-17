CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce $44.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.77 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $179.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.39 million to $182.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $185.93 million, with estimates ranging from $176.08 million to $196.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.50. 12,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,740. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

