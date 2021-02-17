carVertical (CV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.93 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, carVertical has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $271,604.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00896650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006800 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.28 or 0.05056912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016189 BTC.

carVertical Profile

CV is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars.

