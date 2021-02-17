Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.77% of Casella Waste Systems worth $24,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWST shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $63.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

