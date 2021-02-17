Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Electric Power by 36.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,906,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in American Electric Power by 71.1% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after buying an additional 522,050 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,696,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

AEP stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.63. The company has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

