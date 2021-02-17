CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

CTT stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.88 million, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after buying an additional 497,846 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.34%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

