CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CTT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of CTT opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.88 million, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.32.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. Analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -26.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

