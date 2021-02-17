CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $64.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.38.

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CCL Industries from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CCL Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CCL Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $51.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

