Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.88. 1,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $752.67 million, a P/E ratio of 63.42 and a beta of 0.55. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPAC shares. TheStreet cut Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.