Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$13.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Eight Capital to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.20.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.70. 3,566,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,120,989. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$12.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.