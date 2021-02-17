Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 321,200 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 321,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,305,000. Bilibili makes up about 16.8% of Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Bilibili as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $3,857,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

BILI stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.33. 102,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,969,348. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $466.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.43 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

