CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.32. 439,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13. CEVA has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

